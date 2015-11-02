(Adds details, background)
THE HAGUE Nov 2 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said the Netherlands wants to make as much progress
as possible in clamping down on tax avoidance by multinational
corporations during its EU presidency, after criticism from the
European Commission.
The Dutch tax system has enabled some corporations to pay
almost no taxation and that "was never the intention", he said.
The comments came in reaction to the EU Commission's
decision last month on Starbucks, in which the Netherlands was
ordered to recover 20 million to 30 million euros ($23 million
to $34 million) in back taxes from the U.S. coffee shop chain.
The government said it was "surprised" by the Commission's
finding that its tax arrangement with Starbucks amounted to
illegal state aid.
The government is "motivated to use the half year to make as
much progress as possible and not wait until there is an
international agreement", Dijsselbloem told the Foreign Press
Association in The Hague.
The Netherlands has dual taxation treaties with nearly 100
countries that lower tax rates on profit, royalties and
withholding tax. "The outcome has been in some cases that there
was almost no taxation. That was never the intention and is not
in the Dutch interest," Dijsselbloem said.
There has been increasing pressure for the Netherlands to
change the system, which has made it difficult for some
developing economies to collect taxes. Dijsselbloem said the
Dutch will take an active role in that debate.
The Netherlands takes the six-month rotating EU presidency
in January.
