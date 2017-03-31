ZURICH, March 31 Credit Suisse is
conducting an internal investigation over whether staff breached
compliance rules after three of its offices were searched in tax
evasion probes, the head of its International Wealth Management
division said on Friday.
"The investigation will be executed by compliance, it will
not be executed by the business," Iqbal Khan, who is responsible
for Credit Suisse's private banking operations outside
Switzerland and Asia Pacific, said in a telephone interview with
Reuters.
"If any individuals are implicated or have violated against
these processes or procedures or policies that are in place then
we will identify that very quickly."