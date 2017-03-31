AMSTERDAM, March 31 Dutch prosecutors said on
Friday they had launched an international hunt for people
seeking to hide assets and evade taxes after receiving a tip-off
about undisclosed accounts at a Swiss bank.
The country's office for financial crimes prosecution said
coordinated raids began on Thursday in the Netherlands, Britain,
Germany, France and Australia.
Spokeswoman Wietske Vissers said millions of euros worth of
paintings, gold bars, cash and other assets had been seized from
holders of several of the 3,800 Dutch-linked accounts at the
Swiss bank, which she would not name.
The Dutch government has passed information to the other
countries about 55,000 suspect accounts at the bank.
