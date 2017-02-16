AMSTERDAM Feb 16 The Dutch government on
Thursday proposed legislation that would give it power to block
or undo mergers in the telecommunications sector.
In a statement, the Economic Affairs ministry said that
telecommunications, including data hosting centers and other
Internet infrastructure, is vital to national security and the
law was permissible under European rules.
It said it was seeking further powers over the national mail
company, including insuring it was headquartered in the
Netherlands and was making sufficient infrastructure
investments.
Last month PostNL rejected a takeover offer from
Belgian rival Bpost under pressure from the Dutch
government.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Michael Perry)