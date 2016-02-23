Light aircraft crashes in Bosnia, five dead - police
SARAJEVO, May 13 Five people, including three children, were killed in Bosnia on Saturday when a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the southern town of Mostar, police said.
AMSTERDAM Feb 23 A Dutch passenger train derailed on Tuesday after hitting a maintenance crane during rush hour, killing one person and injuring several others, local media reported.
Photos of the crash in Dalfsen, 120 km (75 miles) east of Amsterdam, showed four passenger cars on their side after colliding with the crane.
Mayor Han Noten told Dutch radio broadcaster NOS that one person had died in the crash. The train was operated by Arriva, a subsidiary of Germany's Deutsche Bahn.
A spokesman for Arriva could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by John Stonestreet and Dominic Evans)
SEOUL, May 13 A senior North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the United States said on Saturday that Pyongyang would have dialogue with the U.S. administration if conditions were right, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.