AMSTERDAM Feb 23 A Dutch passenger train derailed on Tuesday after hitting a maintenance crane during rush hour, killing one person and injuring several others, local media reported.

Photos of the crash in Dalfsen, 120 km (75 miles) east of Amsterdam, showed four passenger cars on their side after colliding with the crane.

Mayor Han Noten told Dutch radio broadcaster NOS that one person had died in the crash. The train was operated by Arriva, a subsidiary of Germany's Deutsche Bahn.

A spokesman for Arriva could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by John Stonestreet and Dominic Evans)