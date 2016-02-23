(Updates after news conference)
AMSTERDAM Feb 23 The driver of a train that
collided with a crane and came off the rails at crossing in the
Netherlands on Tuesday died in the crash and seven other people
were injured, the mayor of a nearby town said.
The crane operator escaped unharmed by leaping away and has
been detained by police for questioning, Han Noten said at a
news conference in Dalfsen, 120 km (75 miles) east of Amsterdam.
Noten said two of the injured were being treated in hospital
and that only 15 people were on board at the time of the
accident at about 9 a.m. (0800 GMT).
The train was operated by Arriva, a subsidiary of Germany's
Deutsche Bahn.
Arriva spokeswoman Joyce de Vries said the cause of the
crash was not known.
