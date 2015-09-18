AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 Rotterdam police on Friday
ordered passengers off an international train after a man locked
himself in the bathroom.
On Twitter, police said the train and several platforms had
been cleared as a "precautionary" measure and a negotiator was
coming to talk to the man.
The train, operated by Thalys, is the same line on which an
armed man suspected of planning an attack was subdued by
passengers in August.
Thalys said in a Tweet "security forces have (the) situation
under control" and there is "no risk for our passengers."
Eyewitness accounts said the man jumped onto the train just
as the train was about to depart and then locked himself in the
bathroom.
The Dutch national railway NS reported disruptions to train
traffic around Rotterdam as a result of the incident and warned
passengers to expect delays of up to an hour.
