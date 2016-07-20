(Corrects punctuation in fifth paragraph)
AMSTERDAM, July 20 A Dutch court has ordered the
confiscation of 123 million euros ($135 million) in assets from
a Dutch-based company that prosecutors alleged was used by two
telecoms companies to bribe Gulnara Karimova, the elder daughter
of Uzbekistan's president, to secure local operating licences.
The Amsterdam court said in a ruling it had found that the
company, Takilant, had received bribes from Vimpelcom
and Telia AB to allow their Uzbek subsidiaries,
Unitel and Ucell, to operate in the local mobile market.
The two judges also ruled that Takilant should pay a fine of
1.58 million euros and ordered the confiscation of its 6 percent
stake in Ucell, the Uzbek subsidiary of Telia AB.
Earlier this month prosecutors said they had targeted
Takilant, not Karimova personally, because she was outside the
court's jurisdiction.
The Swiss, Swedish and U.S. authorities had already named
Karimova as a suspect in their related bribery investigations in
2012. The Swiss and Swedish investigations are continuing, as is
a Dutch investigation into Telia, which changed its name from
TeliSonera earlier this year after announcing plans to
eventually sell its various Eurasian businesses, including
Ucell.
The whereabouts of Karimova, who until last year was her
country's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, are not
known. Also known to her countrymen as a jewelry designer and
pop star, she has not spoken to the press for more than a year
and could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
In February Vimpelcom agreed to pay $795 million to settle
the U.S. and Dutch investigations into the bribery scheme.
Vimpelcom declined to comment on the Dutch court ruling
against Takilant, while no one at Telia was immediately
available for comment.
($1=0.9083 euros)
