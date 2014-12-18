France arrests men suspected of planning attack ahead of elections
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
AMSTERDAM Dutch prosecutors said on Thursday they will prosecute anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders for remarks made about Moroccans during election campaigning.
A prosecution statement said Wilders, whose party is leading opinion polls in the Netherlands, will face charges of "insulting a specific group based on race and inciting discrimination and hatred."
WASHINGTON When U.S. President Donald Trump boasted early last week that he had sent an "armada" as a warning to North Korea, the aircraft carrier strike group he spoke of was still far from the Korean peninsula, and headed in the opposite direction.