(Updates with judge, Wilders reaction)
By Toby Sterling
THE HAGUE Oct 14 Anti-Islam politician Geert
Wilders can be tried on charges of inciting racial hatred, a
court in The Hague ruled on Friday, setting the stage for a
politically charged test of freedom of speech laws in the
Netherlands.
Judge Hendrik Steenhuis dismissed Wilders' lawyers arguments
that he was being singled out, saying prosecutors have broad
leeway in determining when they think someone has crossed the
line from offensive speech to discriminatory speech.
Wilders is accused of discrimination and inciting racism for
remarks in 2014, televised live, in which he led a roomful of
followers in chanting that they wanted "fewer" Moroccans in the
Netherlands.
Steenhuis set the start date for the three-week trial on
Oct. 31, meaning a verdict would be likely in December - well
ahead of national elections in March.
Wilders' far-right Freedom Party is neck-and-neck with Prime
Minister Mark Rutte's ruling conservative VVD Party in
popularity polls.
Wilders respsonse to the ruling was that he was being
"prosecuted for what millions (of Dutch people) think."
Via Twitter he also indicated he thinks the process against
him is politically motivated.
In 2011, he was acquitted of inciting racial hatred charges
for calling for the Koran to be banned and for the deportation
of "criminal" Moroccans. Judges said that his remarks, while
offensive to some, were within the bounds of legitimate
political discourse.
Many observers felt the trial helped increase his popularity
as he was able to showcase himself as a champion of free speech.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Louise
Ireland)