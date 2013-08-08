WARSAW Aug 8 Polish telecoms group Netia raised
its operating profit forecast for the year by more than half on
Thursday to 100 million zlotys ($31.6 million) thanks to lower
costs and planned investments.
But the company also reduced its sales target by 5 percent
to 2.525 billion zlotys due to a slower uptake of new services
among both corporate and individual clients and a
quicker-than-expected drop in the fixed-line telephony sector.
The forecasts do not include costs related to Netia's
acquisitions of rivals Dialog and Crowley, which it estimates at
up to 45 million zlotys.
In the first half of the year, Netia's operating profit rose
three-fold to 53.7 million zlotys as sales fell by a tenth to
968 million. Its net profit nearly doubled to 21.7 million
zlotys.
Poland's telecoms market is expected to shrink for the
second consecutive year due to an economic slowdown and
increased competition, especially in the mobile sector, where
Netia is not present.
Netia shares have risen nearly 9 percent this year compared
to a 21-percent rise of Warsaw's midcap index.
($1 = 3.1635 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by David Cowell)