WARSAW, April 3 Private equity fund Innova
Capital and two others will get a peak at the finances of Polish
telecoms operator Netia in a move that could lead to
one of them snapping up the group, two sources told Reuters.
"Three investment funds will start due diligence in Netia
after Easter. One of them is Innova Capital, another is linked
to (cellphone operator) Play," a source familiar with the
situation told Reuters, declining to go into more details.
Netia had no comment, while Innova was not available.
Reuters reported in December that Innova and two other
heavyweight funds Advent International and Bridgepoint were
circling Netia, planning to delist the $790-million company
following a successful tender.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski)