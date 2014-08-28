WARSAW Aug 28 Poland's No.2 telecommunications operator, Netia SA, cut its full-year revenue forecast after its revenue slumped 11 percent in the first half of 2014 due to a continued declined in its fixed-line telephone services, the group said on Thursday.

Netia, undergoing vast shareholder and management changes, expects its 2014 sales at 1.675 billion zlotys ($528 million) - 2.5 percent less than previously.

This would mean that Netia expects its revenue to come in lower in the second half of the year, after the top line fell to 856.5 million zlotys in the first six months of the year. Its net profit for the period fell 11 percent to 19.25 million.

The group reiterated its adjusted core earnings - or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - target for this year at 505 million zlotys, at the same time raising forecast investments to 215 million zlotys from 200 million zlotys.

New management at Netia, valued in the stock market at $653 million, is to present a new strategy within weeks. The company has built its position through takeovers, but failed to buck the trend of declining revenue from fixed-line telephone services.

Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas, Netia's largest shareholder with a 23-percent stake, wants it to consider a tie-up with mobile rival Play to harness the latter's rapid revenue growth. ($1 = 3.1734 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Anand Basu)