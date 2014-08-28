WARSAW Aug 28 Poland's No.2 telecommunications
operator, Netia SA, cut its full-year revenue forecast
after its revenue slumped 11 percent in the first half of 2014
due to a continued declined in its fixed-line telephone
services, the group said on Thursday.
Netia, undergoing vast shareholder and management changes,
expects its 2014 sales at 1.675 billion zlotys ($528 million) -
2.5 percent less than previously.
This would mean that Netia expects its revenue to come in
lower in the second half of the year, after the top line fell to
856.5 million zlotys in the first six months of the year. Its
net profit for the period fell 11 percent to 19.25 million.
The group reiterated its adjusted core earnings - or
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation -
target for this year at 505 million zlotys, at the same time
raising forecast investments to 215 million zlotys from 200
million zlotys.
New management at Netia, valued in the stock market at $653
million, is to present a new strategy within weeks. The company
has built its position through takeovers, but failed to buck the
trend of declining revenue from fixed-line telephone services.
Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas, Netia's largest
shareholder with a 23-percent stake, wants it to consider a
tie-up with mobile rival Play to harness the latter's rapid
revenue growth.
($1 = 3.1734 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Anand Basu)