WARSAW Aug 23 A deferred tax payment helped Polish telecoms group Netia report an unexpected 60-percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, although the company slightly reduced its full-year sales guidance.

Netia, which snapped up several rivals to boost its No. 2 position in Poland, said it earned 21 million zlotys ($6.4 million), while analysts expected it to be 18.5 million zlotys in the red because of layoff provisions.

The operator cut its 2012 sales target by 3 percent to 2.125 billion zlotys because of tough competition after its top line in the quarter stood at a lower-than-expected 536.5 million zlotys.

It had risen 35 percent in the period thanks in large part thanks to the purchases of rivals Dialog and Crowley Point Data.

Netia, which has a market value of some $707 million, maintained its 2012 goal for adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 600 million. ($1 = 3.2720 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell)