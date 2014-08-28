WARSAW Aug 28 Poland's No.2 telecoms operator,
Netia, will choose between Play and Polkomtel
as its mobile partner, it said on Thursday.
"We have two platforms with which we co-operate now, that is
Polkomtel and Play," Netia's Director for Investor Relations,
Andrzej Kondracki told reporters.
"For sure in the new strategy we will have to determine
which partner, because it is unlikely that it would be two, we
will cooperate with," he added.
New management at Netia, valued in the stock market at $653
million, is to present a new strategy within weeks. The company
has built its position through takeovers, but has failed to buck
the trend of declining revenue from fixed-line telephone
services.
Earlier this month, Polish billionaire and Netia's largest
shareholder Zbigniew Jakubas said he wanted Netia to consider a
tie-up with fast-growing local mobile rival Play to boost
revenue growth.
Play is Poland's No.4 mobile operator, controlled by funds
owned by Greek businessman Panos Germanos and Icelandic tycoon
Thor Bjorgolfsson. Polkomtel, owned by media group Cyfrowy
Polsat, ranks No.3 behind units of Deutsche Telekom
and Orange.
Netia's new Chief Executive Adam Sawicki said on Thursday he
would not exclude capital ties with Play, but would focus on
building business ties first.
"The basis of every capital cooperation is business
cooperation, otherwise it is a hostile takeover," Sawicki told
reporters. "We are talking about building a business model that
will give us an opportunity to grow."
Netia, undergoing vast shareholder and management changes,
expects 2014 sales of 1.675 billion zlotys ($528 million) - 2.5
percent less than previously forecast.
($1 = 3.1734 Polish zloty)
