BRIEF-CHL divests activities in parapharmaceutical sector
* Said on Thursday board approved not to continue with the activities in the parapharmaceutical sector via its stake in its affiliated company FarmaCHL Srl
STOCKHOLM, Sept 23 Net Insight AB : * Briban invest ab increases holding to 12 percent of votes
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$6.5 per share to shareholders for 2016