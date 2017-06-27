HONG KONG, June 27 NetLink NBN Trust, the
broadband subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications
(Singtel), on Tuesday launched an initial public offering worth
up to $1.95 billion in Singapore, IFR reported, citing a term
sheet of the transaction.
NetLink is offering 2.9 billion units in an indicative range
of S$0.80 to S$0.93 each, putting the total deal at up to S$2.69
billion, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Singtel, Southeast Asia's largest telco, did not respond to
a Reuters phone call seeking comment on the IPO.
($1 = 1.3855 Singapore dollars)
