SEOUL, March 17 Netmarble Games Corp, South
Korea's largest mobile gaming company, is considering an initial
public offering worth up to about 2.9 trillion won ($2.56
billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Friday.
The numbers could be subject to change before a securities
report is submitted to regulators, the source added, declining
to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.
The value of the IPO is based on an expected indicative
price range of about 130,000 won to 173,000 won per share, the
source said.
A spokesman for Netmarble declined to comment.
($1 = 1,132.6200 won)
(Reporting by Changho Lee; Writing by Joyce Lee)