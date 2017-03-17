SEOUL, March 17 Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile gaming company, is considering an initial public offering worth up to about 2.9 trillion won ($2.56 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The numbers could be subject to change before a securities report is submitted to regulators, the source added, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The value of the IPO is based on an expected indicative price range of about 130,000 won to 173,000 won per share, the source said.

A spokesman for Netmarble declined to comment.

($1 = 1,132.6200 won) (Reporting by Changho Lee; Writing by Joyce Lee)