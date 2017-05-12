SEOUL May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.

The stock opened at 165,000 won, higher than the IPO price of 157,000 won.

Netmarble Games last month raised $2.3 billion in the country's second-biggest share sale. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)