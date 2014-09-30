Sept 30 Net Mobile AG : * Says H1 revenues increased by 29pct on same period last year to

75.9 million euros * Says H1 EBITDA of 5.1 million euros (q1-q2 2013: loss of 2.1 million euros) * Says H1 EBIT improved by 8.7 million euros to a small loss of 0.6 million euros (q1-q2 2013: loss of 9.3 million euros)