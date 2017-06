BRIEF-Emperia Holding unit Stokrotka May prelim. revenue from sales of goods up by about 9.6 pct yoy

* ITS UNIT'S, STOKROTKA, MAY PRELIM. REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS AT 203 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP BY ABOUT 9.6 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)