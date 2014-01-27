BRIEF-Netia plans to refinance 200.0 mln zlotys of debt
* Said on Monday that it started talks concerning refinancing current debt of the company at amount of 200.0 million zlotys ($51.21 million)
Jan 27 China's NetPosa Technologies Ltd
* Says its shares to begin trading in Shenzhen on Jan 29
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a 20 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit that beat market expectations as macroeconomic conditions continued to improve both at home and abroad.