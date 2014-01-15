LONDON Jan 15 The sale of Europe's
second-largest card payment services company Nets Holding is
gathering pace as a number of private equity firms and one trade
buyer made it through to the next round of an auction, banking
sources said on Tuesday.
Nets, which is privately owned by shareholders including
Nordea Bank, DNB and Danske Bank,
was put up for sale last year when JP Morgan was hired
to advise on the auction, which could fetch up to 2 billion
euros ($2.7 billion).
The sale is attracting interest from a number of private
equity firms eager to do deals following a lack of M&A in 2013.
Buyout firms Advent and Bain, which jointly own British
payment processing company WorldPay, teamed up with Danish
state-owned pension fund ATP to bid for Nets and have made it
through to the next round of bidding, as have Permira
and CPP, which are also working on a joint bid, the sources
said.
Nordic Capital and Denmark's TryghedsGruppen are also
through to the next stage of the sale, as well as Silverlake
Partners. EQT could also bid, the source said.
Payment processing firm Atos also advanced to the next round
of the auction, due to take place on Feb. 28, the sources added.
All of the potential bidders either declined to comment or
were not immediately available to comment. Nets declined to
comment.
Bankers are working on debt packages of around 1.2 billion
euros - or around 6.5 times Nets' approximate 183 million euros
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) - to back private equity bids, the sources said.
The debt could be a mix of senior leveraged loans and
subordinated debt and is likely to be denominated in Swedish,
Norwegian and Danish crowns, as well as euros or dollars, they
added.