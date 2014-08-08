COPENHAGEN Aug 8 The Danish payment service firm Nets Holding has appointed Bo Nilsson as new chief executive officer after Mette Kamsvaag decided to step down, the company said on Friday.

Nilsson has been chief financial officer in the company since May 2013.

Nets was bought by private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital, and pension fund ATP, for 17 billion Danish crowns ($3 billion) from a group of Nordic banks in March.

(1 US dollar = 5.5525 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)