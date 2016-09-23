COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 Danish card payment services company Nets will offer shares at 150 Danish crowns ($22.53) each in its initial public offering, giving Nets a market capitalisation of 30 billion Danish crowns ($4.51 billion).

Nets said in a statement 36,666,667 new shares will be issued, raising gross proceeds of 5.5 billion Danish crowns.

($1 = 6.6578 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella PultzNielsen; editing by Susan Thomas)