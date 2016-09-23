BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 Danish card payment services company Nets will offer shares at 150 Danish crowns ($22.53) each in its initial public offering, giving Nets a market capitalisation of 30 billion Danish crowns ($4.51 billion).
Nets said in a statement 36,666,667 new shares will be issued, raising gross proceeds of 5.5 billion Danish crowns.
($1 = 6.6578 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella PultzNielsen; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: