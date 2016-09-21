(Adds details)
By Annabella PultzNielsen
COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 Denmark's Nets will list in
Copenhagen on Friday, four days earlier than planned, after
attracting solid interest in its shares, the card payment
services company said on Wednesday.
The book on shares in Scandinavia's largest payments
processor will close on Thursday at 0900 GMT.
"The early close of the offering is due to the aggregate
demand from institutional and retail investors exceeding the
expected allocation of offer shares," Nets said in the
statement.
Nets has set an indicative price range for its planned
initial public offering (IPO) that values the business at up to
$4.8 billion.
The company said it expected to price the offering at
130-160 Danish crowns ($19.44-$23.93) per share, but has since
narrowed the range to 145-160 crowns, according to local
broadcaster TV2 citing sources close to the process.
An IPO has been on the cards since its 17-billion-crown
acquisition by private equity firms Advent International and
Bain Capital and Danish pension fund ATP in March 2014.
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nordea have been appointed
to act as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners for
the IPO.
It comes despite a troubled period for the Danish IPO
market, which was rocked by the bankruptcy of ship fuel supplier
OW Bunker seven months after its shares were listed in 2014.
Nets said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) before special items rose 13 percent to
1.2 billion Danish crowns in the first six months of 2016
corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 33.4 percent.
British payments processor Worldpay Group WPG.L was listed
on the London Stock Exchange in October 2015 with a valuation of
4.8 billion pounds ($6.34 billion).
($1 = 6.6865 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by
Jane Merriman and Jason Neely)