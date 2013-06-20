By Sophie Sassard and Greg Roumeliotis
| LONDON/NEW YORK, June 20
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 20 Nordic payment services
provider Nets has hired JP Morgan to sell the business
for up 1-2 billion euros, four people with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
Suitors could include private equity firms such as Advent
and Bain which acquired payment firm WorldPay from RBS in 2010,
as well as French IT company Atos, one of the sources
said.
Nets, JPM and Advent declined to comment while Bain and Atos
were not immediately available for comment.