* Q3 adj EPS $0.35 vs est $0.33

* Q3 rev $83.3 mln vs est $82 mln

* Cuts fiscal 2012 outlook again

* Shares up 14 pct

Jan 18 NetScout Systems Inc, which helps monitor software application and networks, posted quarterly results that beat market expectations boosted by higher demand from telecom operators in the United States and Asia.

The company's shares were up 14 percent in early morning trade Thursday on the Nasdaq. The stock was among the top percentage gainers on the exchange.

NetScout Systems lowered its fiscal 2012 outlook for the second time since its initial forecast in April 2011. It now expects revenue of $305 million to $310 million, and adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share to $1.11 a share.

It previously forecast revenue of $300 million to $315 million and adjusted earnings of $1.07 a share to $1.19 a share.

Net income for the quarter fell to $10.03 million, or 24 cents a share, from $11.10 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose nearly 8 percent to $83.3 million.

Excluding items, NetScout earned 35 cents a share.

Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 33 cents a share, on revenue of about $82 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.