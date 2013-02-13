Feb 13 NetSpend Holdings Inc, which provides prepaid debit cards and other financial services, reported a 5 percent increase in quarterly profit as more people used its cards.

Net income rose to $10.1 million, or 13 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $9.6 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $89.7 million.