BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners agrees to acquire PDC Brands
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 NetSpend Holdings Inc, which provides prepaid debit cards and other financial services, reported a 5 percent increase in quarterly profit as more people used its cards.
Net income rose to $10.1 million, or 13 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $9.6 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $89.7 million.
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering