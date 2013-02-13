BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
* Q4 revenue up 17 pct to $89.7 million
* FY 2013 adj EPS view $0.76-$0.81 vs est $0.72
* FY 2013 revenue view of $414 mln-$424 mln vs est $411.3 mln
* Shares up about 10 pct after market
Feb 13 Prepaid debit card provider NetSpend Holdings Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people used its cards and forecast full-year results above analysts' estimates, sending its shares up 10 percent after the bell.
The Austin, Texas-based company said it expected full-year earnings within a range of 76 cents to 81 cents on revenue of between $414 million and $424 million.
Analysts on average had forecast 72 cents per share on revenue of $411.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The number of active cards with direct deposit was up 25 percent at 1.08 million as of Dec. 31, NetSpend said in a statement.
Net income rose to $10.1 million, or 13 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $9.6 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 15 cents per share.
Netspend, which caters to customers with limited access to bank accounts or credit, said fourth-quarter revenue rose 17 percent to $89.7 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 15 cents per share on revenue of $88.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NetSpend's gross dollar volume - the volume of debit transactions and cash withdrawals made using its reloadable cards - rose to $3.3 billion in the quarter from $2.8 billion a year ago.
Shares of the company, which have risen about 35 percent in the last year, closed at $11.42 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.