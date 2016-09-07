Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Investment firm T. Rowe Price Group will vote against Oracle Corp's proposed takeover of NetSuite Inc and said it preferred NetSuite to remain independent.
Oracle said in July it would buy NetSuite in an about $9.3 billion deal that would give the company a larger share in the rapidly growing cloud computing business.
Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison beneficially owns about 40 percent of NetSuite's shares as of February, according to a regulatory filing.
"In our view, the inherent conflicts of interest between NetSuite, the Ellison entities and Oracle are daunting and may be impossible to manage," T. Rowe Price wrote in a letter to NetSuite's board.
T. Rowe Price, NetSuite's second-largest-shareholder, said on Wednesday it owns about 14.5 million shares, or 18 percent, of the company. (bit.ly/2c7ugDp) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.