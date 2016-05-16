LONDON May 16 UAE payment processing firm
Network International has closed a US$350m-equivalent, six-year
loan to finance the acquisition of Emerging Markets Payments
(EMP), a payments processing company with its main operations in
Africa and the Middle East, banking sources said on Monday.
The dual-currency financing is split almost evenly between a
conventional dollar tranche and a murabaha dirham tranche, one
banker close to the deal said.
Citigroup acted as sole underwriter and coordinator on the
deal and was joined in syndication by around nine international
banks, the banker said.
After strong demand in syndication the pricing was reverse
flexed by 25bp with final pricing coming in at 350bp for the
dollar tranche and 325bp for the dirham tranche.
The bolt-on acquisition follows the 49% acquisition of
Network International by sponsors Warburg Pincus and General
Atlantic in December 2015 for US$275m. Dubai's largest bank,
Emirates, owns the rest.
That deal was structured at the Warburg Pincus/General
Atlantic level through a specific 'holdco' vehicle - created by
the sponsors for the acquisition.
Citigroup, Commercial Bank International and First Gulf Bank
were underwriters, bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers on
that financing, while Al Khaliji Commercial Bank, Al Khaliji
France and Commercial Bank were mandated lead arrangers.
The new deal has been done at the Network International
'opco' level - with a majority of the lenders to the holdco
financing joining this new deal.
"The mission from the beginning was to grow the business
through acquisitions. The ability to take on leverage at the
Network International - opco level - was written into the
initial financing structure. This deal was very much anticipated
and happened very quickly," the banker said.
As a result of the strong demand for the new financing, the
sponsors were also able to amend the leverage covenants at the
holdco level and increase the holdco leverage from 5 times to
5.75 times, the banker said.
Network International is buying its rival EMP from private
equity firm Actis, in a deal which will create the largest
payments processor in the Middle East and Africa.
Network International, Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic
were not immediately available to comment.
