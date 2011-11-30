MUMBAI Nov 30 Network18 Media & Investments said on Wednesday B. Saikumar has been appointed as group chief executive officer of the Network18 Group.

Saikumar takes over the reins from Haresh Chawla, it said in a statement to the BSE.

He would be responsible for the group's news, web, publishing, entertainment and allied businesses, which would include the IBN general news network, CNBC TV18, CNBC Awaaz, Business News Network, Web18, Yellow Pages and Forbes India among others, it said. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)