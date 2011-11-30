BUZZ-Dena Bank surges on report of India govt plan to merge it with stronger lender
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
MUMBAI Nov 30 Network18 Media & Investments said on Wednesday B. Saikumar has been appointed as group chief executive officer of the Network18 Group.
Saikumar takes over the reins from Haresh Chawla, it said in a statement to the BSE.
He would be responsible for the group's news, web, publishing, entertainment and allied businesses, which would include the IBN general news network, CNBC TV18, CNBC Awaaz, Business News Network, Web18, Yellow Pages and Forbes India among others, it said. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
* Raiffeisen Bank falls as Barclays calls underweight (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)