MUMBAI, Sept 3 Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
has priced its rights issue at 30 rupees per share,
according to a statement to the exchange late on Friday.
The company has also approved an issue price of 20 rupees
per share for the rights issue of its group company TV 18
Broadcast.
Network18 Group, through its subsidiary TV18 Broadcast Ltd
operates news channels - CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC-TV18 Prime
HD, CNN-IBN, IBN7 and IBN-Lokmat
Network 18's board approved a rights issue ratio of 307
shares for every 50 shares for itself and a ratio of 41 shares
for every 11 shares for TV 18.
The companies had announced their rights issue, of up to 27
billion rupees each in January 2012.
This fund raising was announced alongside a complex deal the
group signed with Reliance Industries, which marked a
major foray into the media sector by the energy-focused
conglomerate.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Anand Basu)