LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's Network Rail on Thursday said Mark Carne, a former Royal Dutch Shell executive, would become its next chief executive.

The company, which runs, maintains and develops Britain's rail system, said Carne would join it on Jan. 6, 2014 before formally taking over as chief executive from David Higgins on April 1, 2014.

Network rail said Carne's base salary would be 675,000 pounds ($1.05 million) which was determined following an "exhaustive and independent process" that compared the salaries of chief executives in both the public and private sectors.

The company said overall Carne's remuneration package would not exceed that of the current CEO.