LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's Network Rail
on Thursday said Mark Carne, a former Royal Dutch
Shell executive, would become its next chief executive.
The company, which runs, maintains and develops Britain's
rail system, said Carne would join it on Jan. 6, 2014 before
formally taking over as chief executive from David Higgins on
April 1, 2014.
Network rail said Carne's base salary would be 675,000
pounds ($1.05 million) which was determined following an
"exhaustive and independent process" that compared the salaries
of chief executives in both the public and private sectors.
The company said overall Carne's remuneration package would
not exceed that of the current CEO.