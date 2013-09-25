BRIEF-Dualtap to sell hotel in Hokkaido
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, Sept 25 Network Rail's outgoing Chief Executive David Higgins will take over next year as chairman of Britain's controversial 42.6 billion pound ($68.5 billion) high speed rail network plan, the government said on Wednesday.
Higgins, whose departure from Network Rail was announced on Sept. 5, will take over as chairman from Doug Oakervee, who will step down at the end of the year.
The project, known as High Speed Two (HS2) has been heavily criticised by business groups and lawmakers who question whether the infrastructure programme will generate sufficient benefits to outweigh its rising cost.
"(Higgins's) experience at both Network Rail and as Chief Executive of the Olympic Delivery Authority...will be essential to ensure we deliver HS2 on time and on budget," Secretary of State for Transport Patrick McLoughlin said.
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.