LONDON, Sept 26 The newly appointed chairman of
Britain's proposed high speed rail network said on Thursday his
first task would be to seek cross-party support for the 42.6
billion pound ($68.5 billion) project.
David Higgins, chief executive of Network Rail
who headed the Olympic Delivery Authority, will take up the role
in January, replacing Doug Oakervee.
Higgins said he would immediately try to secure support from
the opposition Labour party for the high-speed line between
London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.
The project, known as High Speed Two (HS2), has been heavily
criticised by business groups and lawmakers who question whether
the infrastructure programme will generate sufficient benefits
to outweigh its rising cost.
Labour's finance spokesman Ed Balls hinted this week that
Labour might shelve the project if it won the 2015 election. He
told his party conference that Labour still supported the idea
but alternative options may need to be considered.
Higgins said it was essential for economic growth that
Britain upgraded its railway network that was the oldest in
Europe and struggling with overcapacity.
"On the bottom end it is all about capacity ... in the north
it is about connectivity," Higgins told BBC radio. "You can't
have this as a political football. It is too crucial."
Higgins said he would be meeting Balls in the coming weeks
to discuss the project.
He also questioned the timing of the project which currently
would see the first trains running between London and the west
Midlands by 2026, saying this was too far out.
"The case to be made is what is the alternative?" Higgins
said. "It is essential for economic growth in this country to
have a proper, modern railway."
