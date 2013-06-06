LONDON, June 6 Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd : * 2012-13 revenue was £6,197M (2011/12: £6,004M) * Profit after tax was £699M (2011/12: £761M) * Capital expenditure was £5,050M (2011/12: £4,600M) * Net debt at year end was £30,358M (2011/12: £27,282M) * On track to deliver over £5BN of cost savings for the five years to 2014