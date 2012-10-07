NEW YORK Oct 7 Financial services firm Neuberger Berman has risen out of the Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. bankruptcy with steady legs to become one of the largest employee-owned asset managers, according to financial magazine Barron's.

The firm, which was acquired by Lehman in 2003, has seen some 90 percent of its "equity and fixed-income assets" outperform their benchmarks over the last 10 years, the paper notes.

The financial services firm, with about $200 billion in total assets under management, has about $29 billion in 31 funds, up about 50 percent since 2000, Barron's says in its special Lipper Report on third-quarter mutual fund performance.

The firm's Neuberger Berman Genesis fund makes up close to 40 percent of its mutual fund assets and has outperformed the Russell 2000 small cap index by about three percentage points over the last 10 years, Barron's notes.

The firm's total assets are divided into about 45 percent equities, 45 percent fixed income and about 10 percent alternative assets, Barron's says.

After Lehman went bankrupt in 2008, Neuberger was brought back under majority employee control.