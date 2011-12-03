NEW YORK Dec 2 Neuberger Berman Group LLC has placed research analyst Fayad Abbasi on paid leave after his name emerged as part of the insider-trading trial of James Fleishman, a former Primary Global Research LLC sales executive, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Abbasi was a recipient of at least one of the emails Fleishman sent his customers that contained nonpublic information about technology companies, according to evidence shown by prosecutors to the Manhattan federal jury at Fleishman's trial, the report said.

Fleishman was convicted on Sept. 20 of conspiracy and securities fraud.

Neuberger Berman, Level Global Investors LP and Diamondback Capital Management LLC employees may face criminal charges as part of an insider-trading probe by U.S. authorities, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The charges may be filed as early as this month, the Bloomberg report said.