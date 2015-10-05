BRIEF-Erin Energy posts Q1 revenues $31.3 million
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
Oct 5 Investment manager Neuberger Berman appointed Matthew Malloy as global head of insurance solutions.
Malloy was most recently managing director and global head of institutional solutions & advisory at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
Malloy also worked at Goldman Sachs and UBS Investment Bank, Neuberger said on Monday. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
* German mobile service revenues up 1.4 pct excluding regulation (Adds CEO comment, background, details)