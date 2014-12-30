UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 30 NeuroDerm Ltd said data from a mid-stage study suggested that a higher dose of its Parkinson's drug could provide an alternative to treatments that require surgery.
The trial evaluated two liquid versions of the drug, levodopa/carbidopa, in 16 patients with an advanced form of the disease to assess its capacity to reduce Parkinson's-related motor complications, the Israel-based company said.
Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative illness characterized by reduced dopamine in the brain, resulting in a decrease in the patient's motor and non-motor functions. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Sohu.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results