* Says buys remaining 50 percent of Neol Biosolutions from Repsol SA for 4.5 million euros ($5.53 million) and becomes a sole owner of the company

* Says Neol signs a framework agreement with Repsol to provide biotechnology services

* Neol to carry out for Repsol projects related to application of microbiology in energy

