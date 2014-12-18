BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics says offering of 5.2 mln shares priced at $14.50/shr
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Dec 18 Neuron Bio SA :
* Says buys remaining 50 percent of Neol Biosolutions from Repsol SA for 4.5 million euros ($5.53 million) and becomes a sole owner of the company
* Says Neol signs a framework agreement with Repsol to provide biotechnology services
* Neol to carry out for Repsol projects related to application of microbiology in energy
Source text: bit.ly/1zyHLD4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8135 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Oncosil receives institutional review board approval from md anderson cancer center for pancreatic clinical study programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)