Aug 8 Neurosearch A/S : * Says convicted for share price manipulation * Says company was ordered to pay a fine of DKK 5 million * Says will carefully study the judgment and then decide whether to accept the

judgment or to appeal it to the danish high court * If not appealed, the judgment will imply anticipated loss for FY 2014 of DKK

15 million compared to former anticipated loss of DKK 10 million