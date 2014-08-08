BRIEF-Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering, approval to list on NASDAQ
Aug 8 Neurosearch A/S : * Says convicted for share price manipulation * Says company was ordered to pay a fine of DKK 5 million * Says will carefully study the judgment and then decide whether to accept the
judgment or to appeal it to the danish high court * If not appealed, the judgment will imply anticipated loss for FY 2014 of DKK
15 million compared to former anticipated loss of DKK 10 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says it will retire 85 million shares( 4 percent of outstanding ) of its common stock on May 31