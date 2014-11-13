BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Nine-month profit rises
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
Nov 13 NeuroSearch A/S
* 9-month operating loss 11 million Danish crowns versus loss 8 million crowns
* 9-month loss after tax of 6 million crowns versus profit 8 million crowns
* Says in 2014, NeuroSearch expects an operating loss of about 15 million crowns
* Says it must be expected that clarification of the company's future will have to await the outcome of the appeal of decision of the City Court of Copenhagen
* Says Eastern High Court has set hearing of case for late September 2015
* Says under certain conditions potential buyer of NeuroSearch may be able to exploit the unrecognised tax assets of a total of 2.3 billion crowns in full or in part Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago