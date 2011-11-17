* 9-month operating loss grows to 337 mln DKK from 126 mln

* Says cash, cash equivalents fell to 305 mln DKK vs 569 mln

* Company sticks to recently reduced full-year forecast

* Shares slide 13.7 pct

COPENHAGEN, Nov 17 Losses deepened at Danish biopharma company Neurosearch in the first nine months of the year as it continued to burn cash, the company reported on Thursday, sending its shares plunging nearly 14 percent.

The company, which in September said it would restructure and intensify the focus on its key Huntexil Huntington's disease drug candidate, also said its cash fell to 305 million Danish crowns ($55.4 million) at the end of September from 569 million a year earlier.

However, Neurosearch kept to its recently reduced forecast for an operating loss in the full year of about 370 million crowns, of which about 240 million represents one-off costs with no cash effect.

The company's cash and cash equivalents including securities were expected to be in a range of 230 million crowns by the end of 2011, Neurosearch said in a statement.

Shares in Neurosearch dropped 13.7 percent to 15.80 crowns by 0900 GMT, underperforming a 1.0 percent decline in the Copenhagen bourse's benchmark index

A Jyske Bank analyst expressed fear the group could face difficulties raising enough funds to complete the development of its key Huntexil drug candidate.

"Neurosearch, in order to be able to complete the phase three studies of Huntexil, in our view will need 450 million crowns of financing," Jyske Bank said in a note to clients.

"We expect the funds can be raised either through a capital increase or through a Huntexil partnership deal. We see both options as difficult," Jyske Bank said, adding the financial crisis had made it harder to raise capital.

PROFITS DOWN

The company reported a nine-month operating loss of 337 million crowns ($61.3 million), up from a loss of 126 million in the same period last year.

The period was affected by one-off costs with no cash effect of about 240 million crowns which incurred in the third quarter, relating to an earlier announced restructuring of the group, the company said in a statement.

In September the company lowered its forecast for 2011, saying it would focus on developing Huntexil, its most advanced drug candidate, and cut jobs in other activities.

Huntington's disease is a rare hereditary genetic disorder which leads to the degeneration of brain tissue.

"The restructuring of the company progresses as planned ... the work of bringing Huntexil to the market runs according to plan," Chief Executive Patrik Dahlen said in the results statement.

For 2012, the company said it saw an operating loss related to continuing activities in the range of 150-175 million crowns. No other costs were expected in connection with discontinuing activities in 2012, it said. ($1 = 5.501 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Greg Mahlich)