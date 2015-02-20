BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Feb 20 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Neurovive completes a directed share issue of SEK 65 million for continued expansion
* Says issue has been directed to a limited group of Swedish and international institutional qualified investors at a price of SEK 50 per share through a private placement procedure. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.