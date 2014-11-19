BRIEF-Simavita requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising
STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab
* Q3 Net revenues were SEK 7,152,000 (0) and other operating income was SEK 2,000 (201,000).
* Q3 Loss before tax was SEK -3,761,000 (-6,751,000).
* FDA grants orphan drug designation for PTX-200 in acute myeloid leukemia