BRIEF-Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical and Chemical to change name
April 25 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical And Chemical Inc
STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab
* Neurovive and skåne university hospital initiate collaboration on clinical phase ii study on kidney protection during heart surgery
* Enrolment to the study will begin in the first half of 2015 and is expected to continue until the end of 2016. Link to press release: here Further company coverage:
April 25 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical And Chemical Inc
* Mast Therapeutics and Savara announce anticipated merger exchange ratio