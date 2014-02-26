BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Feb 26 China's Neusoft Corp
* Says signs strategic agreement with Aliyun, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage:
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)